Waiting times for endometriosis care 'a catastrophe' says Lothian MP

Waiting times for endometriosis care are “a catastrophe”, a Lothian MP has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirsteen Sullivan, Labour MP for Bathgate and Linlithgow, said despite the condition being widespread it remained poorly understood, with women and girls struggling to access care and treatment and average diagnosis times of almost nine years.

And she called on the Scottish Government to set clear targets to reduce diagnosis waiting times, provide better access to treatment and increase awareness of the condition.

Kirsteen Sullivan (third from right) hosted a roundtable on endometriosis | supplied

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Sullivan recently convened a roundtable in Bathgate on endometriosis, which affects 1 in 10 women in Scotland, impacting every aspect of their lives from education to the workplace, to their fertility.

The roundtable brought together representatives from Endometriosis UK, West Lothian EndoWarriors, Nicola’s and West Lothian African Women’s Network to share their experiences of living with endometriosis and the difficulties they found in getting the appropriate treatment for their individual needs.

Ms Sullivan said there was no “one size fits all” when it came to treatment and too often women were given a succession of various treatments on a “medical merry-go-round” which could go on for years.

She said the discussion had highlighted the devastating impact of delayed diagnoses, lack of specialist care, the impact on work and education, as well as the emotional toll of navigating the health service that too often overlooked the debilitating condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Waiting times for endometriosis care is a catastrophe. The stories shared by women at this roundtable were heartbreaking, but they were also a significant call to action. These women are our mothers, our sisters, our daughters, our friends, we cannot continue to let thousands endure chronic pain for years on end.”

Ms Sullivan is now urging the Scottish Government to set clear targets to reduce diagnosis waiting times, provide equitable access to individually tailored treatment and care, embed endometriosis awareness in the school curriculum and encourage endometriosis friendly policies in the workplace.