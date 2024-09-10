Wanted man Terry Roberts may have travelled to Edinburgh

Police in Edinburgh are appealing to local residents to help locate a wanted man.

Terry Roberts is wanted on recall to prison by Kent police. Police advised he has links to Edinburgh, Ramsgate, Maidstone and St Leonards-on-Sea in East Sussex.

Writing on X, Police Scotland Edinburgh said: “Can you help our colleagues at Kent Police?”

Anyone who sees him or has information about the whereabouts of Terry Roberts should call 999 quoting incident number 46/152690/24.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.

