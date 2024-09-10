Edinburgh traffic: Drivers advised to take care at Hermiston Gait after lorry overturns on M8
Traffic Scotland advised lane two on the M8 is blocked ‘just after the Hermiston Gait roundabout westbound’.
Police said there are no serious injuries and enquiries into the incident are ongoing. They added: “The road will be closed shortly to allow recovery of the vehicle and diversions will be in place via the A8.”
At around 12pm Traffic Scotland said: “The M8 is now closed westbound at Hermiston Gait to facilitate the recovery of a broken down lorry.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services are in attendance at Hermiston Gait on the M8 following a crash involving an overturned lorry around 9.10am on Tuesday, September 10.
“The vehicle is not currently obstructing traffic however the road will be closed shortly to facilitate recovery and diversions will be in place via the A8. There are no reports of any serious injuries and enquiries are ongoing.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.