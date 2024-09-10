Three teenagers have been charged after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in an Edinburgh street.

The teenagers, aged 18, 17 and 16, have been charged in connection with an alleged stabbing of a 17-year-old boy on Broomhouse Road at around 10pm on Friday, September 6.

The victim was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and has since been discharged.

The three teenagers appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, September 9.