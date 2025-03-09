Award winning engineering firm, Will Rudd, took us behind the scenes following their incredible restoration project at the Warrender Swim Centre in Edinburgh.

Completed in May 2023, the team upgraded the fabric of the Victorian building, in addition to upgrading the pool tank, enlarging the gym, and building new changing and shower facilities.

The leading civil, structural and conservation engineering firm’s work can be seen across the capital, including the Edinburgh Futures Institute and the Fettes College Preparatory School, with ongoing projects including the restoration of the Kings Theatre and the Nelson Monument on Calton Hill.

Even Sorgjerd, director at Will Rudd, Edinburgh spoke to the Evening News and showed us around the magnificent building, sharing special moments that happened during the project as well as challenges the team encountered along the way.