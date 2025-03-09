Watch: 140-year-old Edinburgh swimming pool restored by award-winning engineering firm

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 9th Mar 2025, 12:46 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Award winning engineering firm, Will Rudd, took us behind the scenes following their incredible restoration project at the Warrender Swim Centre in Edinburgh.

Completed in May 2023, the team upgraded the fabric of the Victorian building, in addition to upgrading the pool tank, enlarging the gym, and building new changing and shower facilities.

NW

The leading civil, structural and conservation engineering firm’s work can be seen across the capital, including the Edinburgh Futures Institute and the Fettes College Preparatory School, with ongoing projects including the restoration of the Kings Theatre and the Nelson Monument on Calton Hill.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Even Sorgjerd, director at Will Rudd, Edinburgh spoke to the Evening News and showed us around the magnificent building, sharing special moments that happened during the project as well as challenges the team encountered along the way.

Related topics:EdinburghVictorianKings TheatreWork

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice