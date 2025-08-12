Watch as Edinburgh locals singalong with Oasis at Roseburn playpark outside Murrayfield Stadium
Hundreds of people of all ages, including lots of families, gathered in Roseburn Park on Saturday night to catch the second night of the Oasis three-night run at the home of Scottish rugby, with the Britpop anthems drifting out of the stadium into the Roseburn area.
Hundreds also gathered directly outside the entrance gates opposite the Murrayfield tram stop, with many bringing chairs to sit and listen to Oasis and 70,000 adoring fans singing their hearts out inside the stadium.
This video shows around 100 locals singing along to Don’t Look Back in Anger in the children’s playpark at Roseburn Park, directly next to Murrayfield Stadium.
People of all ages can be seen having a great time enjoying listening to Oasis live for free, with some fans seen arm in arm during the set and many of course wearing bucket hats. Watch the video above to see the mass Oasis singalong.
With the band’s third and final concert in their Edinburgh run taking place tonight, Tuesday, August 12, ticketless fans are sure to surround the stadium again to hear Oasis in the “sunshhiiiine”, with temperatures expected to be around 24C/ 22C during tonight’s set, with the band due on stage from 8.15pm until 10.15pm.