Beltane Fire Society volunteers were out in Edinburgh’s city centre - captivating passers-by with mesmerising performances featuring pulsating drums, acrobatics and ceremonial dancing.

The busking event, which took place on Castle Street, gave the public a sneak peak of what they can expect to see at the Beltane Fire Festival on Calton Hill on April 30.

Members of the Beltane Fire Society promoted their event in Edinburgh's city centre

Large crowds gathered to watch hundreds of performers promote their annual Celtic event that celebrates fire, new life and purity, and marks the end of the darker seasons and the arrival of summer on May Day.

The historic tradition, that goes back 3,000 years, was first revived for modern times in Edinburgh in 1988 and is now one the largest celebration of its kind in the world. This year, the historic event will focus on climate change - depicting how seasons have changed overtime compared to when the tradition was first performed by our ancestors.

Yvonne Armour, who has been a member of the society for the last seven years said: “The beauty of Beltane is that every experience is always different compared to the previous year - we bring something new every time. This year there is a focus on climate change and how the seasons aren’t quite in sync when compared to thousands of years ago.”

Fellow society member, Erin McElhinney, said: “The Beltane Fire Festival is a massive community celebration that kicks off when the sun is setting. We have drumming groups, fire sculptures, fire spinners and dancers and we have a great time. The commitment and excitement does ramp up the closer we get to the festival - most of us rehearse a couple of times a week - it’s a beautiful way to build up in the week before the festival where we all come together.”

