Watch as police tape off Edinburgh’s Princes Street after body of man found

The video above shows Princes Street being cordoned off by police earlier today after a man’s body was found in the street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An ambulance and three police cars were on the scene outside H&M on Princes Street this morning after the discovery at around 9.10am on Monday.

Officers say the death is being treated as ‘unexplained’ and enquiries are ongoing to ‘establish the full circumstances’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three police cars on the scene at Princes Street on Monday, September 8. | NW

The ambulance service received a call at 9.03am and said they arrived on the scene “within one minute”. A cordon was put in place outside the store.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 9.10am on Monday, September 8, the body of a man was found on Princes Street, Edinburgh. The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”