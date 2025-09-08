Watch as police tape off Edinburgh’s Princes Street after body of man found

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 8th Sep 2025, 14:17 BST
The video above shows Princes Street being cordoned off by police earlier today after a man’s body was found in the street.

An ambulance and three police cars were on the scene outside H&M on Princes Street this morning after the discovery at around 9.10am on Monday.

Officers say the death is being treated as ‘unexplained’ and enquiries are ongoing to ‘establish the full circumstances’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Three police cars on the scene at Princes Street on Monday, September 8.placeholder image
Three police cars on the scene at Princes Street on Monday, September 8. | NW

Don’t miss out on the Capital’s biggest stories with our daily newsletter, which highlights the latest news. From breaking news to crime, business, local politics, sport and more.

The ambulance service received a call at 9.03am and said they arrived on the scene “within one minute”. A cordon was put in place outside the store.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 9.10am on Monday, September 8, the body of a man was found on Princes Street, Edinburgh. The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Related topics:EdinburghPoliceAmbulance service
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice