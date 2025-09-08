Watch as police tape off Edinburgh’s Princes Street after body of man found
An ambulance and three police cars were on the scene outside H&M on Princes Street this morning after the discovery at around 9.10am on Monday.
Officers say the death is being treated as ‘unexplained’ and enquiries are ongoing to ‘establish the full circumstances’.
The ambulance service received a call at 9.03am and said they arrived on the scene “within one minute”. A cordon was put in place outside the store.
A police spokesperson said: “Around 9.10am on Monday, September 8, the body of a man was found on Princes Street, Edinburgh. The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”