Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Forth 1’s 'Boogie In The Morning' team have unveiled their Christmas parody song for 2024 – and it's laugh-out-loud funny.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh-based Boogie, Arlene and Marty, who front up the multi-award-winning breakfast radio show, took to social media to share a video for 'You're Staying ANOTHER Day', their hilarious cover of the East 17 Christmas classic.

Speaking to the Evening News about the fun they had making it, producer Marty said: “Boogie, Arlene and I had so much fun filming the video. We took over the Forth 1 office and installed a black cloth to mimic the original East 17 video.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Arlene handmade our outfits and we used shredded paper and a powerful fan to create some fake snow. There was a lot of cleaning up afterwards! We’ve been so pleased at the reaction this year’s song has received.

“For something that started as a laugh 21 years ago, our Christmas parody songs have now become a Christmas tradition and ended a hugely successful year for the show.”

Give the song a listen and let us know your thoughts in the comments section before you go.