Watch: Edinburgh radio stars release hilarious Christmas parody song of East 17 classic
Edinburgh-based Boogie, Arlene and Marty, who front up the multi-award-winning breakfast radio show, took to social media to share a video for 'You're Staying ANOTHER Day', their hilarious cover of the East 17 Christmas classic.
Speaking to the Evening News about the fun they had making it, producer Marty said: “Boogie, Arlene and I had so much fun filming the video. We took over the Forth 1 office and installed a black cloth to mimic the original East 17 video.
“Arlene handmade our outfits and we used shredded paper and a powerful fan to create some fake snow. There was a lot of cleaning up afterwards! We’ve been so pleased at the reaction this year’s song has received.
“For something that started as a laugh 21 years ago, our Christmas parody songs have now become a Christmas tradition and ended a hugely successful year for the show.”
Give the song a listen and let us know your thoughts in the comments section before you go.
