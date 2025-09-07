Hundreds of people gathered in Leith Links on Saturday night to pay tribute to John McNab who tragically died this week age 22.

A large group of family and friends met at 8pm on Saturday, September 6 where they let off balloons, lanterns and fireworks in the park, with the occasion demonstrating ‘how much love is out there for him.’

John McNab lost his life in the early hours of Tuesday, September 2. Emergency services were called to reports of a man having been injured in Great Junction Street at around 2am. A 16-year-old boy has now been charged in connection with his death.

John’s cousin, Sophie McNab, said it was ‘the most amazing send off for our laddie. You are so loved our John boy, sleep tight my angel.’

Another said: “I've never seen anything like it. It was truly a beautiful thing to be there. Fly high John.” A third added: “This was just beautiful beyond words.”