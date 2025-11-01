Watch the VIP launch party at Edinburgh's new listening bar - the revamped Caley Bar in the West End
Watch the video above to see the VIP launch party of Edinburgh’s new listening bar.
The Caley Bar will re-open to the public today, Saturday, November 1, at the Caledonian Hotel at the West End of Princes Street.
A VIP launch night was held on Thursday, October 30, with invited guest enjoying the tunes and cocktails all night in luxury surroundings.
Inspired by Japan’s celebrated Jazz Kissa culture, where people go specifically to listen carefully to jazz records, the Caley Bar translates the spirit of those intimate listening spaces into a distinctly Edinburgh setting.