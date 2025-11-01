This video More videos

Watch the video above to see the VIP launch party of Edinburgh’s new listening bar.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Caley Bar will re-open to the public today, Saturday, November 1, at the Caledonian Hotel at the West End of Princes Street.

Top DJ Gareth Sommerville was on hand to spin the decks at The Caley Bar launch night. | Dan Donnelly | MediaSync

A VIP launch night was held on Thursday, October 30, with invited guest enjoying the tunes and cocktails all night in luxury surroundings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad