Scotland is gearing up for a heatwave and, according to the Met Office, temperatures in Edinburgh could climb to as high as 28C this weekend.

The Scottish Government has released their designated bathing waters list just in time before the heat starts to rise in the Scottish capital.

Under the Bathing Waters (Scotland) Regulations 2008 Scottish Ministers designate bathing waters where a large number of people are expected to bathe while considering past trends, facilities at these waters and promotional efforts to encourage people to bathe there.

The primary reason for designating the waters is to safeguard the health of those who use them by monitoring the water quality regularly between peak annual time of use of 1 June to 15 September.

Find your nearest bathing waters in Edinburgh and East Lothian

City of Edinburgh

Portobello (Central) - a popular sandy beach in the Portobello area of Edinburgh, located about 4 miles from the city center.

Portobello (West) - the west beach forms the northern section of the 2-mile stretch of sandy coast towards Joppa.

Wardie Bay - a small, urban beach situated beside Granton Harbour on the North Side of Edinburgh.

East Lothian

Broad Sands - also known as Yellowcraig, a sandy beach surrounded by forest and grassland with views out to Fidra Island.

Dunbar (Belhaven) - also known as Belhaven Bay, a beach within John Muir Country Park.

Dunbar (East) - a beach close to Dunbar town centre, known for rockpooling.

Fisherrow Sands - sand and shingle beach in Musselburgh, views over the Firth of Forth.

Gullane - one of the most popular beaches in the east of Scotland, boasts family friendly facilities.

Longniddry - a beach known for good watersports conditions due to its location on the coastline and in the Forth.

North Berwick (Milsey Bay) - a popular family beach with views of the Bass Rock.

North Berwick (West) - a beach close to North Berwick town centre with views of Bass Rock and a short walk to the Scottish Seabird Centre.

Seacliff - a secluded, quiet beach home to the UK's smallest harbour with views of the Bass Rock and Tantallon Castle.

Seton Sands - a sandy and rocky beach located on the southern shore of the Firth of Forth.

Thorntonloch - a sandy beach almost hidden behind the rock outcrop at Torness Point.

Whitesands - golden sand beach surrounded by rocky areas and low-rise cliffs.

Yellowcraig - a natural cove with views over to the 1885 lighthouse on Fidra Island which is said to be the inspiration for Robert Louis Stevenson's book Treasure Island.

If you’re unsure if the bathing waters you intend to visit this weekend are safe to bathe in, visit the Scottish Government website here .