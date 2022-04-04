Here's what to expect from Edinburgh's changeable weather over the next week.

There’s a bank holiday weekend coming up, combined with the Easter holidays, so we know that the weather will be rebelling! As you start planning family activities in the capital, here's what to expect from Edinburgh's weather over the next week or so.

Edinburgh weather forecast for Easter school holidays

The first week of the Easter school holidays will be mostly cloudy, with a little rain at times, according to the Met Office. The brightest skies will be in the east.

Monday April 4th is a somewhat cloudy day with occasional rain, but some drier spells will sweep in, especially across Lothian and the Borders, with highs of 13 °C during the day. There will be a cloudy evening into the night with some patchy rain, with brisk northwesterly winds and temperatures dropping to 4 °C.

On Tuesday April 5th, expect clouds and some patchy rain in the morning, turning to more persistent and widespread rain in the afternoon. Maximum temperature will be 8 °C.

Later in the week, we’ll have a mainly dry start on Wednesday, with rain and hill snow spreading south later. Mainly dry, cold and bright weather on Thursday and Friday, with just the odd wintry shower and highs of 7 °C.

Edinburgh weather forecast for April bank holiday weekend

Towards the end of the first week of the Easter holidays and into the April bank holiday weekend, it is likely to be cold in the north with wintry showers. Further south, weather systems coming in from the southwest will bring more prolonged spells of rain and strong winds.

There is a risk of snow at times on the northern edge of the bands of rain, this mainly across central areas. Widespread frosts are expected in the north, with some icy patches likely. In southern areas, temperatures will be nearer to the average of 8 °C.