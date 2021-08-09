Edinburgh Transport and Environment Convener Councillor Lesley Macinnes said: “We make every effort to respond to the effects of any heavy rain as quickly as possible, with gully teams out and about tackling any blocked or overwhelmed road gullies. Our Flood Prevention team are closely monitoring the weather forecast and river levels and checking culvert grilles too, and are ready to close flood gates if necessary. I would encourage anyone heading out and about to take care, especially if driving in areas where surface water has gathered. Please do not drive through water as the backwash caused can further effect homes and businesses as well as jeopardise your car if water enters the engine or electrical systems.