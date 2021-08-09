Edinburgh flooding LIVE: Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms | Road diversions in place across Capital | Cars stuck in giant puddles | Trains at reduced speed
As Edinburgh is hit by torrential downpour, here is the latest news on how the flooding is affecting the Capital.
From road diversions to weather warnings, here is all you need to know on the flooding as it happens.
The news comes after the Met Office announced a yellow warning of thunderstorms across the Capital and the east of Scotland.
The yellow alert also covers the Borders and Dumfries and will last from midday today until 9pm.
It brings with it potential disruption, with delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, as thunder and lightning is forecast throughout the day.
The Met Office says of the warning: “Heavy, slow-moving, thundery downpours will develop on Monday.
"Some places will miss these, but where they do occur, 20-30 mm rain may fall in a short space of time, perhaps with 50-80 mm over several hours in a few places.
"The showers will die out during the evening.”
Forth Road Bridge closed
Edinburgh Transport and Environment Convener Councillor Lesley Macinnes said: “We make every effort to respond to the effects of any heavy rain as quickly as possible, with gully teams out and about tackling any blocked or overwhelmed road gullies. Our Flood Prevention team are closely monitoring the weather forecast and river levels and checking culvert grilles too, and are ready to close flood gates if necessary. I would encourage anyone heading out and about to take care, especially if driving in areas where surface water has gathered. Please do not drive through water as the backwash caused can further effect homes and businesses as well as jeopardise your car if water enters the engine or electrical systems.
“Sudden, extreme and often localised weather events like these are extremely difficult to predict and, unfortunately, are becoming more frequent as climate change effects intensify – today’s publication by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change backs this up. We’ll continue to do everything we can to minimise the impact on the city’s roads and to monitor river flows and we’re now also developing surface water management plans to identify the areas most at risk of flooding, and to consider what mitigating actions we can take.”
Edinburgh City Council ‘responding to reports of surface water.’
An Edinburgh City Council spokeswoman said that the council’s gullies team is responding to reports of surface water around the city.
However, added that the team is not aware of anything being worse than the last bout of heavy rain.
Bus routes back to normal at Cameron Toll as flooding eases
Fire crews arrive at Corstorphine to help with flooding
Broomfield Crescent is severely flooded today and fire crews have been spotted in the area as they arrive to help
One source said: “Water is rising to residents’ doorways.”
Allan Park flooding diversions
Due to severe flooding, buses unable to serve Longstone Road, Inglis Green Road and Lanark Road and are instead diverted via Calder Road and Chesser Avenue in both directions until further notice.