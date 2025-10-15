The odds Edinburgh could see snow in October, along with the Met Office’s long-range forecast.

OLBG (Online Betting Guide) have shared their latest odds on snow falling in parts of the UK in October.

Scotland dominates the market, with Edinburgh and Aberdeen both 1/2 favourites (66.7%) to be the first locations to record snow this autumn.

Cities in northern England are the next most likely - Newcastle 2/1 (33.3%) and Middlesbrough 3/1 (25%) - while southern cities such as London 7/1 (12.5%), Cardiff 8/1 (11.1%), and Brighton 10/1 (9.1%) remain longshots.

Jake Ashton, Weather Betting Expert at OLBG, said: “It’s not unusual to see snow in October in the Highlands, but temperatures this low could make it possible further south too. The 1/2 on Aberdeen or Edinburgh seeing snow looks justified, but at 3/1 Middlesbrough could be a value pick if conditions align.”

Stock image of people walking in the snow on Victoria Street in Edinburgh in February 2021. | Andy Buchanan / AFP / Getty Images

Met Office UK long-range weather forecast

The Met Office’s long-range forecast predicts an increasing chance of rain or showers for the UK from Sunday October 19, however it does not currently mention snow.

Sunday October 19 to Tuesday October 28

A transition to more unsettled conditions than of late is expected at the start of this period, as low pressure from the Atlantic moves gradually eastwards across the UK. This will bring an increasing chance of rain or showers fairly widely, perhaps accompanied by some strong winds at times. It is likely to remain fairly changeable as further pulses of rain or showers affect parts of the UK through much of this period, but interspersed with some drier and brighter interludes. Towards the following weekend, and final week of October, high pressure may build to the west of the UK, and with low pressure to the east this may lead to a cooler and slightly drier northwesterly flow with a few showers.

Wednesday October 29 to Wednesday November 12

