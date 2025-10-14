8 great places to grab a hot chocolate in Edinburgh this autumn

Whether you’re escaping the wind on Victoria Street or strolling through the Meadows with your scarf pulled tight, nothing says autumn comfort quite like wrapping your hands around a rich hot chocolate.
Here are eight great places in Edinburgh to visit for a hot chocolate this autumn.
1. Knoops
Hot chocolate cafe chain Knoops, opened its doors on Victoria Street last year before opening a second branch on George Street soon after. Customers at Knoops can customise their ideal hot chocolate, iced chocolate or milkshake, choosing both the type and percentage of how much chocolate goes into their drink
| NJ Photo: NJ
2. The Marshmallow Lady
The Marshmallow Lady was named as the best place to get hot chocolate in the country last year by VisitScotland. Located on Rodney Street, it specialises in ‘handmade gourmet marshmallows, hot chocolates, toasted marshmallow milkshakes, iced chocolates and more.’
| The Marshmallow Lady
3. Uplands Roast
Anyone who has walked though the Meadows past Middle Meadow Walk will have noticed the queue outside this popular takeaway – and hot chocolates is one of the specialities
| NW
4. The Milkmkan
Located at either end of Cockburn Street, The Milkman was named the 4th best place to enjoy a hot chocolate in the UK last year
Photo: The Milkmkan