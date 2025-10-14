8 great places to grab a hot chocolate in Edinburgh this autumn

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 14th Oct 2025, 17:36 BST

As days get shorter and autumn’s chill settles over Edinburgh – you may find yourself looking for a winter warmer to escape the cold.

Whether you’re escaping the wind on Victoria Street or strolling through the Meadows with your scarf pulled tight, nothing says autumn comfort quite like wrapping your hands around a rich hot chocolate.

Make sure that you’re in the know when it comes to all of the important news from Edinburgh and the Lothians with our daily newsletter. Sign up for free today!

Here are eight great places in Edinburgh to visit for a hot chocolate this autumn.

Hot chocolate cafe chain Knoops, opened its doors on Victoria Street last year before opening a second branch on George Street soon after. Customers at Knoops can customise their ideal hot chocolate, iced chocolate or milkshake, choosing both the type and percentage of how much chocolate goes into their drink

1. Knoops

Hot chocolate cafe chain Knoops, opened its doors on Victoria Street last year before opening a second branch on George Street soon after. Customers at Knoops can customise their ideal hot chocolate, iced chocolate or milkshake, choosing both the type and percentage of how much chocolate goes into their drink | NJ Photo: NJ

Photo Sales
The Marshmallow Lady was named as the best place to get hot chocolate in the country last year by VisitScotland. Located on Rodney Street, it specialises in ‘handmade gourmet marshmallows, hot chocolates, toasted marshmallow milkshakes, iced chocolates and more.’

2. The Marshmallow Lady

The Marshmallow Lady was named as the best place to get hot chocolate in the country last year by VisitScotland. Located on Rodney Street, it specialises in ‘handmade gourmet marshmallows, hot chocolates, toasted marshmallow milkshakes, iced chocolates and more.’ | The Marshmallow Lady

Photo Sales
Anyone who has walked though the Meadows past Middle Meadow Walk will have noticed the queue outside this popular takeaway – and hot chocolates is one of the specialities

3. Uplands Roast

Anyone who has walked though the Meadows past Middle Meadow Walk will have noticed the queue outside this popular takeaway – and hot chocolates is one of the specialities | NW

Photo Sales
Located at either end of Cockburn Street, The Milkman was named the 4th best place to enjoy a hot chocolate in the UK last year

4. The Milkmkan

Located at either end of Cockburn Street, The Milkman was named the 4th best place to enjoy a hot chocolate in the UK last year Photo: The Milkmkan

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghChocolateLothians
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice