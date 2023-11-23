It’s set to be a windy one in the Capital today

A main attraction at Edinburgh’s Christmas market has been closed as the city is battered with 40mph winds.

The Met Office said high winds are expected to hit the Capital until 7pm today where there will be an average wind speed of 34mph. The Met office has forecast 40mph winds for 1pm and from there winds speeds will gradually reduce to mid to low 30s throughout the day before dropping to 26mph by 8pm.

The Met Office classify strong winds as speeds above 29mph. Following a drizzly start to the day, the forecast is expected to remain dry with some sunny spells before turning to cloudy. High winds delayed the 10am opening of St Andrew Square winter garden this morning, however it is understood the gardens and festive attractions are now open.

The Christmas markets at East and West Princes Street Gardens remain open, however The Starflyer (pictured on the right hand side) will remain closed this morning due to the adverse weather forecast

The Christmas markets at East and West Princes Street Gardens remain open, including the flagship attraction - The Forth 1 Big Wheel. The Starflyer ride however will remain closed this morning due to the adverse weather forecast. Writing on X, Edinburgh’s Christmas wrote: “The Starflyer is currently closed due to inclement weather. We will update our channels ahead of reopening.”