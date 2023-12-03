Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following freezing conditions in Edinburgh this week, temperatures are expected to rise in the coming week with a cloudy outlook forecast for most days in the Capital.

While a yellow weather warning remains in place for snow and ice as the week begins, that warning lasts until midday on Monday, with temperatures then expected to rise as the week progresses with a high of 7C this week in Edinburgh, according to the Met Office.

Monday, December 4

Temperature are expected to rise in Edinburgh next week following freezing conditions this week in the Capital. Stock Getty photo.

The week is due to begin on a cloudy note, with the temperature forecast to be 3C on Monday at 7am. Heavy rain showers are expected at 8am as people head to work and school, with light rain showers forecast from 9am until midday, when the temperature will be 5C, but feel like 1C due to winds of 15mph and gusts of up to 30mph. Cloud is due to cover the Capital for the rest of the day, with light rain forecast at 4pm, 6pm and 8pm. Cloud is expected through the night, with the temperature dropping to 4C by 11pm, but feeling more like 0C.

Tuesday, December 5

The day will start with sunny intervals and a temperature of 2C feels like -1C at 9am. Sunny intervals and cloud are forecast for the rest of the day with a top temperature of 3C before it drops to -1C by 9pm. A frosty and misty night is expected, with the temperature dropping to -2C feeling -5C.

Wednesday, December 6

The morning is due to be cold and misty, with the mist not expected to lift until noon and a temperature of -2C at 9am lifting to a high of 1C by lunchtime. Light winds will increase to 9mph by the evening with cloud expected over the city for the entire day. The temperature is expected to rise from 1C to 4C through the night.

Thursday, December 7

A windy and cloudy morning is forecast, with the temperature rising from 4C at 9am to 5C by noon. The wind speed will increase from 13mph at 6am to 17mph by 6pm when wind gusts of up to 32mph are expected. Light rain is due from 3pm for the rest of the day in Edinburgh, with the temperature rising to 6C by 9pm and staying at that level throughout the night.

Friday, December 8

