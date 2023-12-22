Edinburgh weather: Day by day weather forecast in Edinburgh over Christmas period
and live on Freeview channel 276
The latest weather forecast for Edinburgh by the Met Office is predicting rain and high winds this weekend, with light showers and a drop in temperature expected on Christmas Day.
It is due to remain mild in the Capital this weekend, although wind gusts of up to 40mph are forecast. And Boxing Day is expected to be bright and sunny, although a lot colder than it has been recently with the temperature dropping to 2C.
Saturday, December 23
Rain is expected in Edinburgh for most of Saturday. The day is forecast to start of with light rain and a temperature of 9C at 8am, although feeling like 6C due to winds of 18mph and gusts of 34mph, with the strong winds remaining in place all day. The rain will turn heavy from 11am until 1pm, when the temperature is expected to be 11C. Light rain is then due until 4pm, when cloud will cover the Capital until 7pm, with light rain expected to return, and the temperature will still be 11C all through the night.
Sunday, December 24
Christmas Eve is expected to be a cloudy day in Edinburgh, with the temperature still forecast to be unseasonably high at 11C at 6am, although feeling like 7C due to winds of 21mph and gusts of 42mph. The temperature will drop to 10C by noon and 7C by 9pm, with cloud remaining all day and the wind staying around the same strength into the night as Santa Claus battles through to deliver presents to Edinburgh’s children.
Monday, December 25
The big day will be cooler than previous days, with cloud and light showers forecast. The day will start with cloud and a temperature of 5C, feels 2C, at 6am, as kids in the Capital open their presents. Winds of up to 11mph and gusts of up to 22mph are expected throughout the day, with a top temperature of 7C due at noon. Light showers are expected in Edinburgh from 12pm until 6pm, with cloud forecast for the evening when the temperature will drop to 5mph by 9pm.
Tuesday, December 26
Anyone venturing out to the Boxing Day sales will be glad to hear that it is forecast to be a dry day in Edinburgh, starting off sunny with a temperature of 3C at 9am, but feeling like -1C due to chilly light winds of 9mph and gusts of 17mph. The temperature will rise to 5C by noon, but feel more like 2C, when sunny intervals are expected to last until 3pm, with cloud expected to cover the Capital for the rest of the day. The temperature will drop back to 2C, feels -1C, by 9pm.