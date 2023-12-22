Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest weather forecast for Edinburgh by the Met Office is predicting rain and high winds this weekend, with light showers and a drop in temperature expected on Christmas Day.

It is due to remain mild in the Capital this weekend, although wind gusts of up to 40mph are forecast. And Boxing Day is expected to be bright and sunny, although a lot colder than it has been recently with the temperature dropping to 2C.

Saturday, December 23

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is expected to get cooler in Edinburgh in the run-up to Christmas. Photo by SWNS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rain is expected in Edinburgh for most of Saturday. The day is forecast to start of with light rain and a temperature of 9C at 8am, although feeling like 6C due to winds of 18mph and gusts of 34mph, with the strong winds remaining in place all day. The rain will turn heavy from 11am until 1pm, when the temperature is expected to be 11C. Light rain is then due until 4pm, when cloud will cover the Capital until 7pm, with light rain expected to return, and the temperature will still be 11C all through the night.

Sunday, December 24

Christmas Eve is expected to be a cloudy day in Edinburgh, with the temperature still forecast to be unseasonably high at 11C at 6am, although feeling like 7C due to winds of 21mph and gusts of 42mph. The temperature will drop to 10C by noon and 7C by 9pm, with cloud remaining all day and the wind staying around the same strength into the night as Santa Claus battles through to deliver presents to Edinburgh’s children.

Monday, December 25

The big day will be cooler than previous days, with cloud and light showers forecast. The day will start with cloud and a temperature of 5C, feels 2C, at 6am, as kids in the Capital open their presents. Winds of up to 11mph and gusts of up to 22mph are expected throughout the day, with a top temperature of 7C due at noon. Light showers are expected in Edinburgh from 12pm until 6pm, with cloud forecast for the evening when the temperature will drop to 5mph by 9pm.

Tuesday, December 26