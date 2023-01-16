Edinburgh residents woke up to a blanket of snow in the Capital this morning, after heavy snow arrived last night despite not being forecast in the city, as Scotland deals with expected icy temperatures.

Driving conditions are tricky this morning, with drivers in West Lothian and East Lothian advised to use caution this morning by the Traffic Scotland Twitter page, due to low temperatures affecting driving conditions. While, BEAR SE Trunk Roads, which operates and maintains trunk roads and bridges in the south east of Scotland, warned this morning on social media: “Wintry conditions on #A7, #A68 & #A1 - our winter teams are working hard to deal with any snow and ice this morning. Please #DriveSafe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

And at 7.20am this morning, Traffic Scotland reported that traffic is very slow on approach and adding to routine morning congestion southbound towards the Queensferry Crossing. The Traffic Scotland Twitter account said: “Lane two (Of two) is currently closed Southbound just after J2A Crossgates due to a one vehicle collision.”

Pavements are also treacherous this morning, with the snow from last night freezing to create thick ice for pedestrians to navigate on their way to work or on the school run this morning.

The latest Met Office weather forecast for today shows sun in the Capital until sunset at around 4pm, with temperatures ranging from one degrees celsius to minus two, and a brisk wind is expected to make temperatures feel around five degrees celsius colder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Snow and ice on roads in Longstone this morning.