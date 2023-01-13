With temperatures set to drop at the start of next week and ice and sleet expected in parts of Scotland, here is the latest Met Office forecast for Edinburgh.

The current forecast shows the top temperature on Monday (January 16) in the Capital will be just 2°C, starting the day on -1°C and dropping to as low as -2°C by 9pm. However, with a cold wind expected the temperature will feel like -6°C in the morning and evening, and -4°C during the day.

The national forecast by the Met Office shows overnight frost will become more widespread by Monday night, with overnight temperatures below 0°C across much of the UK. Temperatures could get down to -10°C in sheltered glens, or across high ground areas of Scotland where there is lying snow.

The Met Office has forecast icy temperatures and sleet in Edinburgh over the next few days (Getty Images)

However, no snow is currently officially forecast for Edinburgh, with Monday set to be a sunny albeit chilly day. While Tuesday (January 17) is expected to be cloudy, with mist in the morning, on another cold day, with temperatures ranging from 2°C to -1°C. Although, as is the case in Monday’s forecast, a cold wind is expected in the Capital, leaving temperatures feeling five degrees colder.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Helen Caughey, said: “After a spell of wet and mild weather to start 2023, a brief cold spell will change the feel of our weather across the UK for a few days next week. As a northerly flow establishes, we’ll see temperatures decline with overnight frosts returning and the chance of wintry showers in the north. It will certainly feel cold in all regions too, with the northerly winds creating a notable windchill.”

The colder spell is expected to be short lived, with milder air moving in from the Atlantic bringing wet and windy conditions back to the UK towards the end of the week. There is a chance of some transient snow on the leading edge of the frontal rain as it moves through however the detail on this is currently uncertain.