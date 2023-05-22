News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh weather: Edinburgh to be as hot as Barcelona this week as summer weather arrives

Temperatures set to soar in Edinburgh this week

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 12:40 BST

Edinburgh is set to be as hot as Barcelona this week as summer finally arrives in the Capital, according to the latest weather forecasts.

The sun is forecast to shine and Edinburgh is expected to heat up this week, reaching 21C by the weekend and matching the Saturday temperature in Barcelona – according to the BBC. BBC Weather is predicting the sun will come out in Edinburgh on Monday afternoon, May 22, and stay here for the rest of the week, with temperatures also rising as the week progresses.

Edinburgh is forecast to have sunny intervals on Tuesday and Wednesday, before any cloud disappears on Thursday, remaining sunny for the rest of this week. The top temperature is expected to rise each day, from 16C on Monday, 17C on Tuesday, 18C on Wednesday, 19C on Thursday and 20C on Friday, before the heat peaks at 21C on Saturday, the same forecast for Barcelona, before dropping slightly to 20C on Sunday.

Summer is forecast to arrive in Edinburgh this week, with temperatures predicted to hit 21C on Saturday. Stock photo by SWNS of sunbathers at Portobello Beach.Summer is forecast to arrive in Edinburgh this week, with temperatures predicted to hit 21C on Saturday. Stock photo by SWNS of sunbathers at Portobello Beach.
However, the Met Office’s forecast is less optimistic for the weather in Edinburgh this week, predicting more cloud on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, and this week’s temperatures peaking at 18C on Wednesday and Saturday.

Summer is forecast to arrive in Edinburgh this week, with temperatures predicted to hit 21C on Saturday. Stock photo by Lisa Ferguson of sunbathers in Inverleith Park.Summer is forecast to arrive in Edinburgh this week, with temperatures predicted to hit 21C on Saturday. Stock photo by Lisa Ferguson of sunbathers in Inverleith Park.
