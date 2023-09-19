Edinburgh weather: End of heavy rain in sight with sun forecast to return to the Capital
The heavy rain which has hit Edinburgh for the past few days is set to end tonight, with the sun and higher temperatures set to return to the Capital over the coming days.
The Met Office is forecasting that heavy rain will again hit Edinburgh this evening after a cloudy afternoon, although sunshine is expected to return to the city tomorrow, with no more rain expected until the weekend.
Here is your day-by-day weather forecast from the Met Office for Edinburgh for the rest of the week.
Tuesday, September 19
This afternoon is expected to be cloudy, with sunny intervals forecast at 4pm. Heavy rain is due to return to Edinburgh from 7pm until midnight. Temperatures are due to rise from 10C at noon today up to a balmy 16C by 11pm tonight. The wind is due to pick up also, hitting 19mph by 11pm.
Wednesday, September 20
The day will begin on a warm and windy note, with the temperature forecast to still be 16C at 7am. The day will start with heavy rain, although sunny intervals are expected at 8am, with the sun set to continue to shine all day and temperatures to peak at 17C at 9am. But there is a 30 per cent chance of showers in Edinburgh at 3pm. The winds are due to increase throughout the day, hitting a peak of 21mph at 1pm. The temperature is expected to drop from 16C at 3pm down to 11C by 10pm.
Thursday, September 21
Thursday will start on a cooler note, with the temperature expected to be just 9C at 7am, with the sun shining in the sky. Cloud is forecast from 1pm for the rest of the day in Edinburgh, with the top temperature of 14C expected between 1pm and 4pm, dropping to 11C by 10pm. The winds are due to die down as the day progresses, from 17mph at 1pm, to 11mph by 10pm.
Friday, September 22
Edinburgh is forecast to start the day with cloud and a temperature of 10C at 7am, warming up to 15C by 1pm. Sunny intervals are expected for the rest of the day, although there is a 30 per cent chance of showers at 4pm. The temperature will drop to 10C by 10pm. The wind will be at its strongest, 12mph, in the afternoon.
Saturday, September 23
Heading into the weekend, Edinburgh is set to begin Saturday on a chilly note with clear skies, and a temperature of 7C expected at 7am. After a sunny morning, cloud is expected to cover the Capital for the rest of the day, with a top temperature of 13C expected between 1pm and 4pm.
Sunday, September 24
Stronger wind is expected on Sunday, with gusts of up to 31mph forecast for the afternoon. After a cloudy morning and a temperature of 13C at 7am, sunshine and showers are forecast for the afternoon and evening, with temperatures reaching 18C between 1pm and 4pm. The week will end with clear skies and the temperature still high at 15C at 10pm, with 12mph winds and gusts of 23mph.