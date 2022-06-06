While there will be moments of sunshine over the next five days, the weather is set to turn. The Capital will remain dry for most of the week, but rain is forecast for Wednesday and Friday.

According to the Met Office forecast, Edinburgh will see sunny intervals on Monday morning. However, the weather will turn cloudy as the day goes on. Temperatures will remain fairly warm, with a high of 15C and a low of 9C.

There will also be periods of sunshine on Tuesday morning, however, cloudy weather is expected to arrive at 10am and will stay for most of the day. It will remain warm, as temperatures are expected to rise to 14C and drop to a low of 10C.

Wet weather is forecast for Wednesday. The morning will be overcast, and rain is set to hit the Capital at around 1pm. While the rainy weather is expected to last throughout most of the afternoon, the city will not see a drop in temperature. A high of 14C and a low of 10C is forecast.

On Thursday, the weather is expected to be dry but cloudy. Temperatures are expected to rise to 18C and drop to 13C.

Edinburgh will see sunshine in the morning on Friday, however, light showers will hit the city in the afternoon. The Met Office forecast predicted a high of 18C and a low of 12C.