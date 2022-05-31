Those wanting to spend the holiday outside are in luck, as warm, dry and sunny weather is set to hit the Capital.

Here is the Edinburgh weather forecast for the Jubilee bank holiday weekend:

The first day of the bank holiday will likely be the hottest, with temperatures set to reach a high of 18C and a low of 9C. It will be sunny in the morning, but will turn cloudy as the day goes on.

Friday will be cooler and cloudy, but the sun will still shine for some of the day. The Capital will see a high of 15C and a low of 8C.

The Met Office forecast for Saturday predicts cloudy weather with sunny intervals, while temperatures are expected to rise to 16C and drop to a low of 7C.

The best day for barbecues and other outdoor activities will likely be Sunday, as it is set to be sunny all day. Edinburgh will see a high of 17C and a low of 9C on Sunday.

The weather forecast will please those who are planning to attend outdoor events for Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.