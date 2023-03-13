Flood warnings are now in place for Edinburgh and the Lothians as more extreme weather is predicted for the east coast. The Met Office’s Yellow Weather Warning for snow and ice is due to cover the area until Wednesday, March 15, with concerns rain, sleet and snow followed by ice is likely to cause impacts to travel.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services predicted, the weather service says. There could be some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, and probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The Met Office has also predicted heavy rain for the Capital and the surrounding areas until around 8pm on Monday evening, March 13. The temperature will drop to around 2°C, but the Met Office warns it could feel as cold as -2°C.

