Edinburgh Weather: Floods hit Capital amid yellow thunderstorm warning

The floods arrived as the Met Office announced a yellow warning of thunderstorms across the Capital and the east of Scotland, which lasted throughout the day.

There was severe flooding at the roundabout at Cameron toll which affected all routes in the area.

The road under Slateford Railway Bridge was badly flooded, with some vehicles becoming stuck.

Buses were unable to serve Lady Road and Old Dalkeith Road and found themselves diverted.

Bus services were also affected towards Longstone Road, Inglis Green Road and Lanark Road and were instead diverted via Calder Road and Chesser Avenue in both directions.

Lothian Buses said that it had to divert services on Saughton Road North, Corstorphine High Street and Ladywell Road, sending them instead via Meadowplace Road and Broomhouse Drive in both directions.

Meadow Place Road in Corstorphine was hit by floods. Picture: @DanielleUK_

At Slateford Railway Bridge, many cars had to turn around due to a deep puddle engulfing the road under the bridge, with one car reportedly stuck in the water.

Lanes and pavements were completely flooded at Kirkliston Road with people urging the council to step into action.

Trains in Edinburgh were also affected as heavy rain forced ScotRail trains to run at reduced speeds.

Rising water levels in Corstorphine affected a number of streets, with emergency services in attendance.

Traffic and travel was disrupted across the city. Picture: @DanielleUK_

Broomfield Crescent was severely flooded and fire crews arrived in the area to help, as some residents reported that the water level was approaching their doorways.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at lunchtime on Monday, August 9 to reports of flooded properties at Broomfield Crescent, Broomhouse, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised one appliance and firefighters worked to remove flood water from a number of dwellings.

“Crews left after ensuring the area was made safe and there were no reported casualties.”

Meanwhile in Stockbridge, which was previously the site of heavy floods, the library was closed due to the increasing water levels.

Edinburgh City council’s Transport and Environment Convener Councillor Lesley Macinnes said: “We make every effort to respond to the effects of any heavy rain as quickly as possible, with gully teams out and about tackling any blocked or overwhelmed road gullies.

“Our Flood Prevention team are closely monitoring the weather forecast and river levels and checking culvert grilles too, and are ready to close flood gates if necessary. I would encourage anyone heading out and about to take care, especially if driving in areas where surface water has gathered.

“Please do not drive through water as the backwash caused can further effect homes and businesses as well as jeopardise your car if water enters the engine or electrical systems.

“Sudden, extreme and often localised weather events like these are extremely difficult to predict and, unfortunately, are becoming more frequent as climate change effects intensify – today’s publication by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change backs this up.

"We’ll continue to do everything we can to minimise the impact on the city’s roads and to monitor river flows and we’re now also developing surface water management plans to identify the areas most at risk of flooding, and to consider what mitigating actions we can take.”

Further rain is expected to hit the Capital throughout the week, with showers on Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday evening, and Friday morning and afternoon.

