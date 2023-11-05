Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office has forecast a brighter week ahead for Edinburgh, with sunshine set to replace the recent wet weather in the Capital.

Following a week of heavy rain in Edinburgh and across the country, as storms battered the UK, it is expected to be mostly sunny for this coming week, although turning colder as we start to move from autumn to winter.

Here is the five-day weather forecast for Edinburgh for the week beginning November 6, as predicted by the Met Office.

Edinburgh is set for a sunnier but colder week ahead. Photo by Alex Orr.

Monday, November 6

The week is expected to start cloudy at 7am in Edinburgh and a temperature of 7C, feels 6C, with a wind speed of 5mph and gusts of 12mph. By 10am sunny intervals will appear, with the temperature rising slightly to 8C but still feeling like 6C, and wind speeds remaining the same. Sun is expected at 12noon, with sunny intervals returning in the afternoon and a top temperature for the day of 10C in the Capital between 1pm and 3pm. A clear evening is forecast, with the temperature dropping to 8C at 7pm. Cloud will return at around 8pm, with the temperature dropping to 7C by 10pm.

Tuesday, November 7

As like the day before, cloud is expected at the start of the day with the temperature at 7C at 6am, with sunny intervals at 9am and sun at 12pm, when the temperature will rise to 9C, but feel like 7C due to a chilly wind of 8mph and gusts of up to 15mph. The sun will continue to shine for the rest of the day, with cloud not expected until midnight. The temperature is forecast to drop into the night, from 7C at 6pm down to 4C at midnight.

Wednesday, November 8

The day will start off cloudy at 6am with a temperature of 6C but feeling like 3C. An 80 per cent chance of heavy rain is forecast from 9am until 12pm when the temperature is expected to be 8C, but feels like 5C. The sun will return by 3pm, with the temperature still at 8C but feeling like 4C. The evening is forecast to be partly cloudy, with the temperature dropping to 5C by 9pm, but feeling like a chilly 2C.

Thursday, November 9

Thursday is forecast to be cloudy all day in Edinburgh, with the temperature at 5C at 6am but feeling colder at 2C due to strengthening winds of 11mph and gusts of 22mph. The wind will pick up slightly by 12pm when the temperature is expected to rise to 8C, but feel like 4C. The temperature and wind speeds will drop as the day progresses with 9pm forecast to be 5C, feels 2C in Edinburgh.

Friday, November 10