Weather forecasters including the Met Office have given an update on when rain is expected to end in Edinburgh.

It comes as train passengers travelling between Scotland and England are facing disruption on Thursday as a result of Storm Ciaran battering the UK.

A yellow warning for rain has been put in place for the east coast of Scotland, while train operators have warned travellers to expect disruption on cross-border services.

No LNER services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen will operate after 10.30am on Thursday until Saturday in both directions. The operator’s services between Newcastle and Edinburgh will run on an hourly service from 3pm and will be in place until the end of service on Friday. Speed restrictions will be in place on the route which may see services subject to delays of up to 40 minutes.

Network Rail is imposing speed restrictions across parts of Scotland and while most ScotRail services will be unaffected, some areas will see delays. Speed restrictions will be in place on routes between Edinburgh and Berwick; Edinburgh and Dundee, Aberdeen and Inverness, and Dundee and Aberdeen.

TransPennine Express services between Edinburgh and Newcastle and will also be subject to delays, with the operator urging passengers to check their journeys ahead of travel.

Heavy rain will continue to fall in Edinburgh and the Lothians throughout Thursday, and while there will be the ocassional dry spell, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) have issued a flood alert for the area. The downpours are expected to continue until around 1am on Friday.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Brent Walker, said “Wind and rain warnings associated with Storm Ciarán are in force from tonight through until Friday, with further updates possible. These include Amber warnings for wind for parts of southwest England on Thursday morning and the far south and southeast of England Thursday daytime and early evening.

“Very strong winds are expected along southern coastal areas of England in particular, where gusts of 70 to 80mph are possible, perhaps exceeding 85 mph in a few exposed locations. Further inland, gusts could reach up to 50 or 60mph.