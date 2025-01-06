Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The cold snap in Edinburgh and the Lothians is set to continue – and people are being urged to take care on roads and pavements due to the icy conditions.

Yellow weather warnings were in place in the central belt, south and north east until midday on Monday, January 6, and the temperature is expected to drop in Edinburgh this evening to 1C, but feeling like -4C due to strengthening chilly winds.

There is a chance more snow could fall over the next couple of days, but whether or not we see more of the white stuff, it’s going to be a very cold week indeed.

Tuesday is set to be freezing, with temperatures of -1 until 9am, with it feeling like -7C. By 10am, the mercury will rise to 0C – but it will still feel like -6C as the strong chilly winds will continue.

Wednesday and Thursday will see much the same temperatures as Monday, but with plenty of sunshine.

Sunday night was the coldest night of the winter so far in the UK, according to the Met Office with temperatures at Loch Glascarnoch in the northwest Highlands falling to -13.3C.

The Met Office expected as much as 20cm of snow in higher areas of the Borders and southern part of the Lothians, after temperatures in the Highlands plummeted to as low as -13C overnight.

Areas in the south west could see 2-5cm of snow in some places, mainly above 200 metres, while areas further north could see 1-4cm accumulate.

Forecasters urged anyone leaving their homes over the next 48 hours to take care when walking outside due to ice on paths and pavements.

Met Office chief forecaster Frank Saunders said: “Cold conditions in Scotland will continue, with snow showers in many coastal areas, and more persistent snow for a time in the south east.”

The latest warnings come after days of wintry weather which have caused travel widespread travel disruption – including road closures, and the closure of two highland railway lines last week due to landslips and flooding.

Forecasters warned further snow on Monday could cause continuing difficult travelling conditions in the areas covered by the warnings.

ScotRail advised people to check their journeys before travelling.

It said: “Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place across the country until midday today.

“If you’re planning to to travel, check your entire journey using our app or website as delays and alterations to services are possible. Take care when out and about.”

Transport Scotland urged commuters to plan ahead and check advice online before they travel.