Despite the Met Office removing a previous yellow weather warning for snow in Edinburgh, some snow still fell across the city, leaving a blanket of the white stuff on streets and buildings to create a picture postcard wintry scene.

This didn’t last long, as rain showers washed away much of the snow which had fallen on the city from around 5am until 9.30am on Sunday, January 5.

Heavy rain is forecast for the rest of the day, albeit with sleet briefly at 8pm. With the sleet due to return from 2am until 10am on Monday, January 6.

Colinton Dell The snow covered path through Colinton Dell in Edinburgh.

Snowed off There were no children playing in the snow covered playpark at Redhall Park this morning.

Gritting This grit truck was out and about in Edinburgh this morning, pictured at Longstone Road.

The Union Canal Snow on top of the frozen Union Canal on Sunday morning as snow hit Edinburgh in the early hours.