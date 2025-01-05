Edinburgh weather: 12 photos of wintry Edinburgh after snow fell across the Capital this morning

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 5th Jan 2025, 10:49 GMT

Snow hit Edinburgh this morning, although the following rain quickly washed away the white stuff from the city’s streets.

Despite the Met Office removing a previous yellow weather warning for snow in Edinburgh, some snow still fell across the city, leaving a blanket of the white stuff on streets and buildings to create a picture postcard wintry scene.

This didn’t last long, as rain showers washed away much of the snow which had fallen on the city from around 5am until 9.30am on Sunday, January 5.

Heavy rain is forecast for the rest of the day, albeit with sleet briefly at 8pm. With the sleet due to return from 2am until 10am on Monday, January 6.

The snow covered path through Colinton Dell in Edinburgh.

1. Colinton Dell

The snow covered path through Colinton Dell in Edinburgh. | National World Photo: Kevin Quinn

Photo Sales
There were no children playing in the snow covered playpark at Redhall Park this morning.

2. Snowed off

There were no children playing in the snow covered playpark at Redhall Park this morning. | National World Photo: Kevin Quinn

Photo Sales
This grit truck was out and about in Edinburgh this morning, pictured at Longstone Road.

3. Gritting

This grit truck was out and about in Edinburgh this morning, pictured at Longstone Road. | National World Photo: Kevin Quinn

Photo Sales
Snow on top of the frozen Union Canal on Sunday morning as snow hit Edinburgh in the early hours.

4. The Union Canal

Snow on top of the frozen Union Canal on Sunday morning as snow hit Edinburgh in the early hours. | National World Photo: Kevin Quinn

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice