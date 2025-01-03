The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice on Friday and Saturday, with snow said to be on the way to the Scottish capital over Sunday and Monday.

But some of those living in and around Edinburgh have been able to enjoy some of the white stuff earlier than planned, after snow transformed the Pentland Hills into a winter wonderland.

Take a look through our gallery to see some stunning snowy pictures from the Pentland Hills on Friday, January 3.

1 . Cold snap People take a walk through the snow in the Pentland Hills, Balerno.

2 . Paws in the snow A person walks their dog through the snow.

3 . Sledging A youngster is pulled along in a sledge.