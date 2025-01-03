Edinburgh weather: 11 stunning snowy pictures as locals take winter walks in the Pentland Hills

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 15:05 GMT

A cold snap has arrived in Edinburgh over the last few days, with weather warnings for ice and snow in place over the weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice on Friday and Saturday, with snow said to be on the way to the Scottish capital over Sunday and Monday.

But some of those living in and around Edinburgh have been able to enjoy some of the white stuff earlier than planned, after snow transformed the Pentland Hills into a winter wonderland.

Take a look through our gallery to see some stunning snowy pictures from the Pentland Hills on Friday, January 3.

People take a walk through the snow in the Pentland Hills, Balerno.

1. Cold snap

People take a walk through the snow in the Pentland Hills, Balerno. | Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

A person walks their dog through the snow.

2. Paws in the snow

A person walks their dog through the snow. | Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

A youngster is pulled along in a sledge.

3. Sledging

A youngster is pulled along in a sledge. | Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The Pentland Hills in the snow provide a beautiful backdrop.

4. Stunning views

The Pentland Hills in the snow provide a beautiful backdrop. | Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

