Here is part three of the new Edinburgh restaurants and bars that opened in 2024.
1. Landy's
Described as a “reimagined seaside chippy”, Landy's in North Bridge is the latest venture from the Crolla family, who own several iconic eateries in Edinburgh and the Lothians. Owners say Landy's will give diners the chance to “experience proper fish and chips and all the chippy classics – crispy, golden and loaded with flavour”. They also promise to serve it all up “with a splash of the city's favourite Edinburgh chippy sauce” | National World
2. Mamacita's Miami Eats
Located in the heart of Portobello High Street, Mamacita’s opened its doors in August. Run by Rhiannon Martinez and Callum Fletcher, the young couple sell Cuban sandwiches, empanadas and rice bowls. As well as serving the classic Cuban Mojo sandwich of pork, ham, pickles, Swiss cheese and mustard, Mamacita’s also sells some lesser-known sarnies with the likes of chicken and steak, as well as some vegan and vegetarian offerings | Mamacita's Photo: Mamacita’s
3. Liberte Cafe Bar Brasserie
Liberté Café-Bar & Brasserie and Bar 1819 is a new culinary venue located at Apex Waterloo Place Hotel in the heart of Edinburgh’s new town. The European brasserie, which celebrates authentic Scottish produce, is the centre piece of a close to £2 million ground floor renovation of Apex Waterloo Place. Guests can dine from dawn to dusk, with pastries available in the morning and a range of shares and nibbles in the restaurant in addition to its brasserie menu | Supplied
4. The Burrow
The Burrow is a stylish whisky and cocktail bar located just off the historic Royal Mile in Blackfriars Street. Promising a unique and intimate experience in the heart of the city, the trendy bar offers a range of innovative cocktails with a modern twist on classic flavours. The bar also features its very own Banksy artwork | Third Party
