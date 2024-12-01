11 great winter walks in Edinburgh and the Lothians including the Meadows, Arthur's Seat and Colinton Dell

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 1st Dec 2024, 04:45 BST
Updated 1st Dec 2024, 04:50 BST

If you are looking to get out and stretch your legs this winter, here are 11 of the best walks in and around Edinburgh to try out.

Last weekend’s snow in Edinburgh showed that winter is well and truly here. Edinburgh has so many great green spaces to enjoy a nice relaxing walk with friends and family. And in the Lothians there are some more challenging walks to try out, including up the Pentland Hills, offering stunning views across Edinburgh.

While it can be tempting to stay wrapped up warm at home during the Christmas holidays, venturing outside for a walk in the crisp air can be energising and enjoyable. Check out our 11 winter walks suggestions below.

Arthur's Seat offers great walks, as well as solace, wildlife, volcanic geology and unparalleled vistas of the city from its many vantage points. On a clear winter's day, walkers get a spectacular view of Edinburgh from the top of Arthur’s Seat. The ancient volcano is located in Holyrood Park, just a stone’s throw from the Royal Mile. It's easy to follow along the well-marked paths, although it is steep in some places, so it can be challenging for some.

1. Arthur's Seat

Arthur's Seat offers great walks, as well as solace, wildlife, volcanic geology and unparalleled vistas of the city from its many vantage points. On a clear winter's day, walkers get a spectacular view of Edinburgh from the top of Arthur’s Seat. The ancient volcano is located in Holyrood Park, just a stone’s throw from the Royal Mile. It's easy to follow along the well-marked paths, although it is steep in some places, so it can be challenging for some. | Visit Scotland

Photo Sales
A steep-sided gorge and wildlife refuge on the Water of Leith, Colinton Dell extends from Colinton Parish Church towards Slateford along the Water of Leith Walkway and has an area of 25 acres. Spots of interest include the ruins of Redhall Mill and Kate's Mill, as well as the old train station and Colinton Tunnel - which has been brought to life thanks to community artworks. This is a great spot for a lovely winter walk with the family.

2. Colinton Dell

A steep-sided gorge and wildlife refuge on the Water of Leith, Colinton Dell extends from Colinton Parish Church towards Slateford along the Water of Leith Walkway and has an area of 25 acres. Spots of interest include the ruins of Redhall Mill and Kate's Mill, as well as the old train station and Colinton Tunnel - which has been brought to life thanks to community artworks. This is a great spot for a lovely winter walk with the family. | National World Photo: Kevin Quinn

Photo Sales
Edinburgh's botanical garden is the perfect place for a leisurely stroll on a crisp winter's day. While some of the more vibrant flowers are out of season, eucalyptus and dark evergreens thrive in the cold weather. If it gets too chilly, visitors can pop inside one of the heated Glasshouses containing tropical plants, or head over to the garden's cafe for a warm drink.

3. Royal Botanic Garden

Edinburgh's botanical garden is the perfect place for a leisurely stroll on a crisp winter's day. While some of the more vibrant flowers are out of season, eucalyptus and dark evergreens thrive in the cold weather. If it gets too chilly, visitors can pop inside one of the heated Glasshouses containing tropical plants, or head over to the garden's cafe for a warm drink. Photo: Visit Scotland

Photo Sales
For a short but steep walk, head up Calton Hill to take in stunning views of Edinburgh city centre. During the winter months, the city's twinkling Christmas lights are visible, as well as views of the Scottish Parliament building, the armadillo-shaped Dynamic Earth science centre and the old Royal High School. It's an easy route, perfect for inexperienced walkers.

4. Calton Hill

For a short but steep walk, head up Calton Hill to take in stunning views of Edinburgh city centre. During the winter months, the city's twinkling Christmas lights are visible, as well as views of the Scottish Parliament building, the armadillo-shaped Dynamic Earth science centre and the old Royal High School. It's an easy route, perfect for inexperienced walkers. | VisitScotland / Kenny Lam

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghWalksPentland HillsLothians
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice