1 . Arthur's Seat

Arthur's Seat offers great walks, as well as solace, wildlife, volcanic geology and unparalleled vistas of the city from its many vantage points. On a clear winter's day, walkers get a spectacular view of Edinburgh from the top of Arthur’s Seat. The ancient volcano is located in Holyrood Park, just a stone’s throw from the Royal Mile. It's easy to follow along the well-marked paths, although it is steep in some places, so it can be challenging for some. | Visit Scotland