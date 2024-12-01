Last weekend’s snow in Edinburgh showed that winter is well and truly here. Edinburgh has so many great green spaces to enjoy a nice relaxing walk with friends and family. And in the Lothians there are some more challenging walks to try out, including up the Pentland Hills, offering stunning views across Edinburgh.
While it can be tempting to stay wrapped up warm at home during the Christmas holidays, venturing outside for a walk in the crisp air can be energising and enjoyable. Check out our 11 winter walks suggestions below.
1. Arthur's Seat
Arthur's Seat offers great walks, as well as solace, wildlife, volcanic geology and unparalleled vistas of the city from its many vantage points. On a clear winter's day, walkers get a spectacular view of Edinburgh from the top of Arthur’s Seat. The ancient volcano is located in Holyrood Park, just a stone’s throw from the Royal Mile. It's easy to follow along the well-marked paths, although it is steep in some places, so it can be challenging for some. | Visit Scotland
2. Colinton Dell
A steep-sided gorge and wildlife refuge on the Water of Leith, Colinton Dell extends from Colinton Parish Church towards Slateford along the Water of Leith Walkway and has an area of 25 acres. Spots of interest include the ruins of Redhall Mill and Kate's Mill, as well as the old train station and Colinton Tunnel - which has been brought to life thanks to community artworks. This is a great spot for a lovely winter walk with the family. | National World Photo: Kevin Quinn
3. Royal Botanic Garden
Edinburgh's botanical garden is the perfect place for a leisurely stroll on a crisp winter's day. While some of the more vibrant flowers are out of season, eucalyptus and dark evergreens thrive in the cold weather. If it gets too chilly, visitors can pop inside one of the heated Glasshouses containing tropical plants, or head over to the garden's cafe for a warm drink. Photo: Visit Scotland
4. Calton Hill
For a short but steep walk, head up Calton Hill to take in stunning views of Edinburgh city centre. During the winter months, the city's twinkling Christmas lights are visible, as well as views of the Scottish Parliament building, the armadillo-shaped Dynamic Earth science centre and the old Royal High School. It's an easy route, perfect for inexperienced walkers. | VisitScotland / Kenny Lam
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.