Edinburgh Weather: Forecast for the next seven days and when we could get snow
The temperatures are set to drop as chills bring wintry showers with the start of March seeing a cold snap.
Edinburgh could be set for snow, with forecasters predicting a chill with wintry showers in the UK in the coming days.
Temperatures are set to drop, with the start of March seeing a cold snap. Bitter northerly and easterly winds are expected from the weekend and are set to continue for much of March.
Forecasters say Scotland could see snow as it sweeps up north of the border and over to Northern Ireland.
It's predicted that chills from Arctic air will make 6-8C days feel colder as icy winds hit, with cold nights dipping below freezing and -8C in some parts of Scotland.
Here’s the forecast for this week:
Monday 27 March
A cloudy day mostly dry with gusts of wind and highs of 7 and lows of 3 degrees.
Tuesday 28 March
Dry and cloudy with a chance of light showers. Rather cold with lows of 4 degrees and maximum temperature of 6 degrees.
Wednesday to Friday
Mainly dry and cloudy again with temperatures staying at maximum of 7 to 8 degrees but dropping to around 3 degrees by end of the week.
Into the next week from Tuesday 2 March the Met Office said temperatures will be below-average, with some overnight frost likely.
Cloudier conditions and wintry showers are expected for the north and east at times, especially for coastal areas.