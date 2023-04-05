News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago TBEV case confirmed in UK - what you need to know about new virus
24 minutes ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
1 hour ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
1 hour ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
1 hour ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’
2 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK

Edinburgh weather: Here is what the weather is going to be like on Easter Weekend

Got plans this weekend? Make sure you’re prepared!

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 5th Apr 2023, 08:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 08:06 BST

It’s Easter weekend, the children are off school and it finally feels like winter is behind us as the daffodils are in full bloom.

It is the perfect time to get outside and breathe in that fresh, Spring air. As always in Scotland, it’s always best to be prepared for all weather though, so here is what the Met Office is predicting for this weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Friday is bright and (relatively) warm.

Edinburgh weather: Here is what the weather is going to be like on Easter WeekendEdinburgh weather: Here is what the weather is going to be like on Easter Weekend
Edinburgh weather: Here is what the weather is going to be like on Easter Weekend
Most Popular

It will start off quite cloudy in the morning, though balmy enough with a temperature of around 7C. It will rise to its height of 10C in the afternoon as the clouds clear and will remain warm until the sun sets around 8 pm.

There will be a less than five percent chance of rain on this day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Saturday will be warmer still, but not as sunny, with cloud cover for most of the day.

The temperature will reach highs of 11C and there will be around a ten percent chance of showers throughout the day.

Sunday, Easter Day, is unbelievably warmer still with glorious highs of 14C, practically summertime.

There will be some bright sun in the morning, but the rest of the day will have more cloud cover.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be less than a five percent chance of rain for the morning, which will rise to 10 percent throughout the afternoon.

Monday will see slightly lower temperatures and a higher chance of rain.

Here are 7 things you and your family can do this Easter Holidays in Edinburgh and the Lothians

EdinburghSpringScotlandMet OfficeLothians