It’s Easter weekend, the children are off school and it finally feels like winter is behind us as the daffodils are in full bloom.

It is the perfect time to get outside and breathe in that fresh, Spring air. As always in Scotland, it’s always best to be prepared for all weather though, so here is what the Met Office is predicting for this weekend.

Friday is bright and (relatively) warm.

Edinburgh weather: Here is what the weather is going to be like on Easter Weekend

It will start off quite cloudy in the morning, though balmy enough with a temperature of around 7C. It will rise to its height of 10C in the afternoon as the clouds clear and will remain warm until the sun sets around 8 pm.

There will be a less than five percent chance of rain on this day.

Saturday will be warmer still, but not as sunny, with cloud cover for most of the day.

The temperature will reach highs of 11C and there will be around a ten percent chance of showers throughout the day.

Sunday, Easter Day, is unbelievably warmer still with glorious highs of 14C, practically summertime.

There will be some bright sun in the morning, but the rest of the day will have more cloud cover.

There will be less than a five percent chance of rain for the morning, which will rise to 10 percent throughout the afternoon.