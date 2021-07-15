Edinburgh is set to bask in a heatwave over the next week, starting today when temperatures are expected to peak at around 23C by the early evening.

The Met Office predict less than five percent chance of rain, with only light winds, throughout Thursday, as travel company ScotRail recommend people bring bottles of water with them if they are travelling.

It may fall just short of the Capital’s highest temperature this year – a toasty 24C on Sunday, June 13 – but there’s still a small chance that could be equalled or bettered somewhere in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office said: “Any early cloud soon clearing then a dry day with long spells of unbroken sunshine. With light winds it will feel very warm in the sunshine. Maximum temperature 25C.

"Tonight will see a dry evening and night with late sunny then long clear spells, although rather more cloud is expected in the west. With light winds a few mist patches are possible. Minimum temperature 10C.”

There’s no danger of Edinburgh’s all-time record temperature of 31.2C – recorded on July 25, 2019 – being broken, although the heatwave is expected to continue well into next week.

In their long range forecast the Met Office said: “This period will continue to be influenced by an area of high pressure slowly moving across the UK. It's expected to be widely dry with plenty of sunshine developing on Monday. Following this, it's likely that we'll see a good deal of dry weather with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures are set to soar across Edinburgh today.

So, take a trip to your favourite ice cream shop, pop down to your local park, and enjoy it while it lasts.

Hour-by-hour Met Office forecast for Edinburgh

09:00: Sunny - 16C

10:00: Sunny - 17C

The sun will be splitting the sky all day in Edinburgh, according to the Met Office.

11:00: Sunny - 18C

12:00: Sunny - 18C

13:00: Sunny - 19C

14:00: Sunny - 20C

15:00: Sunny - 21C

16:00: Sunny - 22C

17:00: Sunny - 22C

18:00: Sunny - 23C

19:00: Sunny - 23C

20:00: Sunny - 21C

21:00: Sunny - 20C

22:00: Clear skies - 19C

23:00: Clear skies - 18C

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.