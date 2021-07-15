Edinburgh Weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as Capital set to bake in 23 degree heat
The weather forecast suggests that it’s time to dig out the deck chair and sun lotion.
Edinburgh is set to bask in a heatwave over the next week, starting today when temperatures are expected to peak at around 23C by the early evening.
The Met Office predict less than five percent chance of rain, with only light winds, throughout Thursday, as travel company ScotRail recommend people bring bottles of water with them if they are travelling.
It may fall just short of the Capital’s highest temperature this year – a toasty 24C on Sunday, June 13 – but there’s still a small chance that could be equalled or bettered somewhere in Edinburgh.
The Met Office said: “Any early cloud soon clearing then a dry day with long spells of unbroken sunshine. With light winds it will feel very warm in the sunshine. Maximum temperature 25C.
"Tonight will see a dry evening and night with late sunny then long clear spells, although rather more cloud is expected in the west. With light winds a few mist patches are possible. Minimum temperature 10C.”
There’s no danger of Edinburgh’s all-time record temperature of 31.2C – recorded on July 25, 2019 – being broken, although the heatwave is expected to continue well into next week.
In their long range forecast the Met Office said: “This period will continue to be influenced by an area of high pressure slowly moving across the UK. It's expected to be widely dry with plenty of sunshine developing on Monday. Following this, it's likely that we'll see a good deal of dry weather with plenty of sunshine.
So, take a trip to your favourite ice cream shop, pop down to your local park, and enjoy it while it lasts.
Hour-by-hour Met Office forecast for Edinburgh
09:00: Sunny - 16C
10:00: Sunny - 17C
11:00: Sunny - 18C
12:00: Sunny - 18C
13:00: Sunny - 19C
14:00: Sunny - 20C
15:00: Sunny - 21C
16:00: Sunny - 22C
17:00: Sunny - 22C
18:00: Sunny - 23C
19:00: Sunny - 23C
20:00: Sunny - 21C
21:00: Sunny - 20C
22:00: Clear skies - 19C
23:00: Clear skies - 18C
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.