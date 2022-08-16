Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow warning for heavy rain is currently in place, and will remain until 10am today. The Met Office warned locals of disruption, writing: “Spells of rain, heavy at times, during early Tuesday may lead to travel disruption.”

Speed restrictions have been implemented on ScotRail trains as a result of the adverse weather. Delays are expected on lines connecting Edinburgh to Glasgow, Helensburgh, Perth, Dundee and Aberdeen.

However, while heavy rain is forecast for the morning, Edinburgh will stay mostly dry in the afternoon.

Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Tuesday, August 16

09:00 – Heavy rain – 14C

10:00 – Light rain – 14C

Edinburgh will be hit by heavy rain on Tuesday morning, however, the weather is set to improve in the afternoon. Picture: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire

11:00 – Cloudy – 15C

12:00 – Cloudy – 15C

13:00 – Cloudy – 16C

14:00 – Cloudy – 16C

15:00 – Cloudy – 16C

16:00 – Light rain – 15C

17:00 – Overcast – 15C

18:00 – Overcast – 15C

19:00 – Overcast – 14C

20:00 – Overcast – 14C

21:00 – Cloudy – 14C

22:00 – Cloudy – 13C