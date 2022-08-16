Edinburgh weather: Hour-by-hour forecast for Tuesday as yellow warning for rain comes into force
Heavy rain is set to cause disruption in the Capital this morning.
A yellow warning for heavy rain is currently in place, and will remain until 10am today. The Met Office warned locals of disruption, writing: “Spells of rain, heavy at times, during early Tuesday may lead to travel disruption.”
Speed restrictions have been implemented on ScotRail trains as a result of the adverse weather. Delays are expected on lines connecting Edinburgh to Glasgow, Helensburgh, Perth, Dundee and Aberdeen.
However, while heavy rain is forecast for the morning, Edinburgh will stay mostly dry in the afternoon.
Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Tuesday, August 16
09:00 – Heavy rain – 14C
10:00 – Light rain – 14C
11:00 – Cloudy – 15C
12:00 – Cloudy – 15C
13:00 – Cloudy – 16C
14:00 – Cloudy – 16C
15:00 – Cloudy – 16C
16:00 – Light rain – 15C
17:00 – Overcast – 15C
18:00 – Overcast – 15C
19:00 – Overcast – 14C
20:00 – Overcast – 14C
21:00 – Cloudy – 14C
22:00 – Cloudy – 13C
23:00 – Cloudy – 13C