Edinburgh is braced for more wet weather, with not one, but two thunderstorms set to strike in the Capital on Tuesday, July 11.

According to the Met Office, the weather will remain dry until 3pm, before thunder and lightning hits for the first time. Rain will continue to fall throughout the afternoon, before a second thunderstorm strikes at 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be followed by bright sunshine from 7pm, and the weather will stay dry throughout the evening.

Two thunderstorms are set to strike in Edinburgh later today (July 11), according to the Met Office.

The latest forecast comes as flood warnings were put in force for Scotland by the Met Office on Tuesday.