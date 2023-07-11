Edinburgh weather: Met Office forecast as thunder and lightning to strike Edinburgh today
Edinburgh is braced for more wet weather, with not one, but two thunderstorms set to strike in the Capital on Tuesday, July 11.
According to the Met Office, the weather will remain dry until 3pm, before thunder and lightning hits for the first time. Rain will continue to fall throughout the afternoon, before a second thunderstorm strikes at 6pm.
This will be followed by bright sunshine from 7pm, and the weather will stay dry throughout the evening.
The latest forecast comes as flood warnings were put in force for Scotland by the Met Office on Tuesday.
Motorists are warned that driving conditions could become difficult as a result of spray and sudden flooding.