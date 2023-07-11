News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Edinburgh weather: Met Office forecast as thunder and lightning to strike Edinburgh today

Met Office forecasters have predicted the exact time thunderstorms will hit Edinburgh today
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 11th Jul 2023, 12:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 12:38 BST

Edinburgh is braced for more wet weather, with not one, but two thunderstorms set to strike in the Capital on Tuesday, July 11.

According to the Met Office, the weather will remain dry until 3pm, before thunder and lightning hits for the first time. Rain will continue to fall throughout the afternoon, before a second thunderstorm strikes at 6pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This will be followed by bright sunshine from 7pm, and the weather will stay dry throughout the evening.

Two thunderstorms are set to strike in Edinburgh later today (July 11), according to the Met Office.Two thunderstorms are set to strike in Edinburgh later today (July 11), according to the Met Office.
Two thunderstorms are set to strike in Edinburgh later today (July 11), according to the Met Office.
Most Popular

The latest forecast comes as flood warnings were put in force for Scotland by the Met Office on Tuesday.

Motorists are warned that driving conditions could become difficult as a result of spray and sudden flooding.

Read More
The Who Edinburgh Castle review: Rock legends The Who hail Edinburgh Castle show...
Related topics:EdinburghMet OfficeMotoristsScotland