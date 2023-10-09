Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh residents will be glad to hear the worst of the rain is over after a weekend that saw a month’s rain pour down in the space of 24 hours in parts of Scotland, 54 flood warnings and disruption to rail services.

The Met Office is forecasting a mostly cloudy week with some spells of light rain and sunny intervals throughout the week. Tuesday (October 1) is set to be the warmest day, with a high of 18C temperatures, but cooler temperatures are expected as the week progresses. Sunday (October 15) is expected to be the coldest day but after a cloudy and overcast week, some sunny spells are predicted for the weekend.

Monday, October 9

The weather in Edinburgh this week will be mostly cloudy with some sunny spells and light rain. Photo: Getty Images

Today will be mostly cloudy with sunny intervals appearing from 3pm to 6pm. The average temperature is 16C and Met Office say rain is unlikely with a less than five per cent chance of rain throughout the day.

Tuesday, October 1

Tuesday will be mostly dry with some light rain in the early evening. The day will start off cloudy with a 20 per cent chance of rain before reaching a high of 18C with brief sunny intervals from 11am onwards. Spells of light rain are expected between 6pm and 8pm followed by light showers later in the evening with an average temperature of 13C.

Wednesday, October 11

Wednesday will see a colder start to the day with 9C expected at 7am before reaching a high of 12C at 12pm. Overcast conditions in the morning will change to cloudy during the day with the evening expected to be clear.

Thursday, October 12

Following on from the day before, Thursday will be another chilly morning with a temperature of 7C (feels like 5C) set for 7am. The day will be mostly cloudy with a 10 per cent chance of rain, reaching a high of 12C at 4pm. Temperatures are then expected to drop again with 10C predicted for 7pm and 9C expected by 10pm.

Friday, October 13

A slightly warmer start to the day, Friday will be mostly cloudy before clearing up in the evening. Temperatures will slowly rise from 9C to 11C between 7am and 4pm with a 10 per cent chance of rain forecast throughout the day. By 7pm, temperatures will drop to 9C and cloudy conditions are expected to clear with a less than five per cent chance of rain predicted by the Met Office.

Saturday, October 14

Another cold start to the day with a temperature of 7C expected forecast for 7am, the day is expected to brighten up by 10am where sunny spells have been forecast. Sunny intervals are expected between 1pm and 4pm with a 10 per cent chance of rain. Saturday evening is predicted to be clear with a less than five per cent chance of rain and a low of 7C.

Sunday, October 15