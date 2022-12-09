The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of snow and ice across the whole of Edinburgh. It comes as the region faces sub-zero temperatures in the build up to Christmas.

The news was confirmed by the Met Office on Friday (December 9) and will come into effect on Sunday (December 11) evening, overnight and into Monday morning. Met Office has warned the conditions will make travelling across central and southern Scotland difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most of the UK have been issued a weather warning in the past week and despite snow laying to rest in Edinburgh shortly before 9am on Thursday, it’s taken till now for the Met Office to issue a warning.

Weather in Edinburgh and across Dumfries, Galloway, Lothian & Borders is set to continue being frosty as the Christmas season arrives but Scotland may see some sunny spells. The Met Office says that today (December 9) it will be “cold with widespread frost” and while wintery shows are possible, it will remain mainly “dry and bright with sunny or clear skies”.

Across the weekend, it is expected dry and sunny weather will dominate the skies with a chance of wintry showers more prevalent in the east and along coasts. However, wintry showers will start to grow in the east as the weekend concludes.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Rebekah Sherwin, said: “Temperatures will start to dip this week, with daytime temperatures struggling to get above freezing in many places from mid-week onwards. However, the cold air from the Arctic will also bring brighter conditions, with some dry, sunny spells in many areas, particularly away from the coast.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

What to expect during the Met Office weather warning in Edinburgh

Edinburgh has issued a yellow weather warning, which is the most mild of the three weather warnings issued by the Met Office. The weather organisation warn that those affected by the warning could expect the following:

Advertisement Hide Ad