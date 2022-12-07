Today, the Met Office has warned that icy conditions will continue in East Lothian and Midlothian in the coming days. The alert will come into effect at 6pm on Thursday, December 8 and will last until 12pm on Friday, December 9.

Another warning was issued on Tuesday, alerting locals that icy conditions could cause disruption in the same areas from 6pm today until 12pm on Thursday.

The weather forecaster has told locals to expect icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. The Met Office also warned that injuries could be caused by slips and falls on icy surfaces.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning of ice for East Lothian and Midlothian. (Photo credit: Nicola Perfect/Met Office)

It will stay cold in the Capital for the rest of the week, with temperatures expected to drop below zero every night. However, it is set to be dry and sunny over the coming days.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Jason Kelly, said: “Through the weekend and into next week cold weather will continue, with an ongoing chance of wintry showers, mainly for coasts, and freezing fog patches inland.

