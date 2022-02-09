Edinburgh weather: Met Office issues snow warning for South-West Scotland
Snow is forecast to hit Edinburgh and the Lothians today and tomorrow.
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 8:44 am
The Met Office issued a yellow warning for snow, which covers several areas in Scotland, including Edinburgh, Midlothian and West Lothian.
The warning is set to last from 4pm today until 11am tomorrow.
The snow will likely cause travel disruption, as roads and railways are likely to be affected.
The Met Office have advised people to take care, as they said that icy patches on roads, pavements and cycle paths are probable.