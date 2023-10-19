Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh will experience wet and windy conditions today with spells of heavy rain forecast and wind speeds reaching in excess of 40mph.

Following a wet start to the day – with a 90 per cent chance of rain at 10am – the weather is expected to change to overcast by lunchtime where the chance of rain falls to 10 per cent between 1pm and 2pm. The average temperature is set to be 12C with a high of 13C.

Today’s forecast

Light rain and wind speeds of 44mph are forecast for 9am before changing to heavy rain and wind speeds of 46mph by 10am. Heavy rain is expected to last one hour before changing to light rain and wind speeds of 25mph by 12pm.

Lunchtime is set to be the driest period with wet weather changing to overcast and wind speeds dropping to 22mph between 1pm and 2pm. Heavy rain is set to return between 4pm and 6pm where there will be an 80 per cent chance of rain and wind speeds picking up to around 30mph.

The evening will see spells of light rain and strong winds continue between 7pm and 9pm with the weather changing to overcast by 10pm to close the day. Strong winds are still predicted for this time with the Met Office forecasting speeds of 39mph between 10pm and 11pm.

Weekend weather warning

Friday, October 20

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind that will affect Edinburgh and eastern Scotland through Friday and Saturday. The weather warning is in place between 12pm on Friday, October 20 until 12pm on Saturday, October 21.

Strong winds are forecast for the duration of Friday with speeds averaging 42mph between 12am and 8am. From there the wind is set to become even stronger with gusts averaging 45mph between 9am and 12pm before climbing to 48mph between 1pm and 6pm.

Friday evening is set to have heavy rain with the Met forecasting a 90 per cent chance of rain and wind speeds in excess of 46mph between 8pm and 11pm.

Saturday, October 21

The yellow weather warning continues into Saturday with a wet start to the day. Heavy rain will continue from Friday evening into Saturday morning with the Met forecasting a 90 per cent chance of rain until 7am. Wind speeds will average around 43mph during this time.

Rain is expected to reduce slighting with the Met Office showing periods of light rain from 10am and continuing for the remainder of the day. High winds averaging 32mph will continue between 10am and 4pm before reducing to around 26mph from 7pm onwards.

Sunday, October 22

