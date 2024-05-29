Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Another yellow weather warning for Edinburgh

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain in Edinburgh tonight, into the early hours of Thursday, which could possibly cause some travel disruption and flooding.

The warning is in place from 9pm tonight, Wednesday, May 29, until 4am on Thursday, May 30. The Met Office says spray and flooding on roads could make bus and car journey times longer, with a lesser likelihood of impacts to rail travel.

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, perhaps particularly where the ground is already very wet following recent days of heavy rain in Edinburgh.

Princes Street Gardens was closed due to severe flooding

This latest warning is on top of a Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Edinburgh, which is in place until 9pm today, following a previous warning of thunderstorms on Monday, May 27.

The latest weather forecast for today and tomorrow shows a light shower at 2pm today in Edinburgh, followed by heavy rain at 3pm, light rain from 4pm and 5pm, with a heavy rain shower expected at 6pm.

Heavy rain is then forecast into the night, with the temperature dropping from a high of 16C this afternoon to 13C tonight from 9pm.