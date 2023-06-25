News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury: 'Worst headline set I've ever seen'
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin

Edinburgh weather: Met Office releases thunderstorms yellow weather warning for East Lothian

Thunderstorms are on their way in East Lothian today, according to the Met Office
Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 25th Jun 2023, 08:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 09:01 BST

Thunder and lightning is due to strike in East Lothian as a weather warning has been released on Sunday, June 25.

The Met Office has warned of disruption and flooding as thunderstorms gather across a huge stretch of the east coast of Scotland and England – which just misses Edinburgh. It is due to last from 1pm on Sunday afternoon until 9pm this evening. The weather service says there is a ‘small chance’ homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, large hail or strong winds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There is also a small chance communities could be cut off due to flooded roads, as well as delays and some cancellations on trains and bus services. Spray and sudden flooding could lead to ‘difficult driving conditions’ and some road closures, the Met Office said, and there is a slight chance of power cuts.

A yellow weather warning for thunder is in place for East Lothian on Sunday, June 25 (Photo: Met Office and Getty Images)A yellow weather warning for thunder is in place for East Lothian on Sunday, June 25 (Photo: Met Office and Getty Images)
A yellow weather warning for thunder is in place for East Lothian on Sunday, June 25 (Photo: Met Office and Getty Images)
Most Popular

Meanwhile in Edinburgh, the Met Office predicts sunny intervals in the morning, with cloud and then rain showers arriving at around 3pm. The rain is forecast to stop at around 5pm, with a sunshine breaking out in the evening.

The 10 best primary schools in Edinburgh, according to the latest figures

The Met Office's yellow warning for thunderstorms misses Edinburgh but covers East Lothian (Image: Met Office)The Met Office's yellow warning for thunderstorms misses Edinburgh but covers East Lothian (Image: Met Office)
The Met Office's yellow warning for thunderstorms misses Edinburgh but covers East Lothian (Image: Met Office)
Related topics:Met OfficeEdinburghEast LothianScotlandEngland