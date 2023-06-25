Thunder and lightning is due to strike in East Lothian as a weather warning has been released on Sunday, June 25.

The Met Office has warned of disruption and flooding as thunderstorms gather across a huge stretch of the east coast of Scotland and England – which just misses Edinburgh. It is due to last from 1pm on Sunday afternoon until 9pm this evening. The weather service says there is a ‘small chance’ homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, large hail or strong winds.

There is also a small chance communities could be cut off due to flooded roads, as well as delays and some cancellations on trains and bus services. Spray and sudden flooding could lead to ‘difficult driving conditions’ and some road closures, the Met Office said, and there is a slight chance of power cuts.

A yellow weather warning for thunder is in place for East Lothian on Sunday, June 25 (Photo: Met Office and Getty Images)

Meanwhile in Edinburgh, the Met Office predicts sunny intervals in the morning, with cloud and then rain showers arriving at around 3pm. The rain is forecast to stop at around 5pm, with a sunshine breaking out in the evening.