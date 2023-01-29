Edinburgh weather: Met Office releases yellow weather warning for 'very strong winds' with 'danger to life'
Edinburgh and the Lothians are set to be battered with “very strong winds” next week as the Met Office releases a warning of “danger to life”. A yellow weather warning has been put in place for Scotland from 8pm on Tuesday (January 31) to 9am on Wednesday (February 1).
The Met Office said “very strong winds” are expected to bring some disruption to parts of Scotland, with a “small chance” of injuries and danger to life from flying debris. There is a small chance of damage to buildings, as well as cancellations and closures on the roads and disruption on public transport.
The Met Office says there is a slight chance that power cuts may occur due to the high winds, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. People are also being warned of the chance of injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.
For the rest of the week, the forecast in Edinburgh is said to be mild, with a bright, clear day on Monday, chance of rain on Tuesday, and overcast weather from Wednesday through to Saturday (February 4).