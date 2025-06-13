Watch the latest Met Office video forecast, as a thunderstorm warning is issued for Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for Edinburgh.

The yellow thunderstorm warning will be in place for Edinburgh from 00:00 to 18:00 on June 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warning reads: “Heavy rain and thunderstorms may lead to some disruption.

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost. There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds. There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

“Areas of heavy rain and some thunderstorms will develop over Wales, western and northern England and Scotland on Saturday. This area will gradually move northwards during the day with southern parts of the warning area improving though then with a risk of isolated smaller scale thunderstorms forming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Met Office map shows rain is forecast to hit Edinburgh during the early morning of June 14. | Met Office

“Rainfall will vary across the warning area and some places will avoid the heaviest rain. However a corridor of 15-30 mm of rain is likely with some areas perhaps seeing 30-50 mm falling in a few hours. Event rainfall could reach 60-80 mm in some locations. Strong gusts and hail may also accompany some of the thunderstorms.”

Dumfries, Galloway, Lothian and Borders Met Office weather forecast

June 13 day

A rather cloudy morning across western parts, with some patchy light rain about. However dry and bright in the east. The afternoon brings a mix of sunshine and showers for all, with a few heavier outbreaks developing. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

June 13 night

A dry evening with winds easing light. Cloud and showers feeding from the south overnight, with the risk of some heavier, thundery outbreaks towards dawn. Minimum temperature 11 °C.

June 14

A little cooler. Cloudy and showery. Outbreaks merging to longer periods of rain at times and bringing the risk of thunderstorms. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

June 15 to June 17

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mainly dry with the best of the sunshine across eastern areas. Some patchy rain reaching from the west, mainly confined to Dumfries and Galloway and most persistent on Tuesday.

Have you got a video you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your footage will appear on our website.