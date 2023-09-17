Watch more videos on Shots!

The rain is set to continue in Edinburgh as we move into a new week, although the sun is due to make an appearance as the week progresses, with the temperatures remaining slightly high for the time of year.

With heavy rain falling on the Capital in recent days, the wet weather will stay on Monday and Tuesday before the sun appears on Wednesday, followed by a mix of sun and showers for the following days.

Monday, September 18

A mixed bag of weather is forecast for Edinburgh this coming week.

According to the latest Met Office forecast, the week begins with a 90 per cent chance of heavy rain in Edinburgh at 7am on Monday. This is due to stay until 12pm when light showers are forecast, with cloud expected in the afternoon and sunny intervals in the evening. The day will start at 13C at 7am, rising to a top temperature of 14C between 1pm and 4pm, before dropping off into the evening with 10C expected by 10pm. The wind is expected to be strongest in the afternoon, at 17mph between 3pm and 5pm.

Tuesday, September 19

A cooler start to the day is expected on Tuesday, with 10C forecast for 7am and the skies partly cloudy. Light showers are predicted for 10am with heavy showers due at 12pm. The temperature is due to rise to 12C by 12pm, 14C by 4pm and hit the day’s top temperature of 15C by 10pm, with heavy rain from 7pm into the night. A mild night is forecast, with the temperature not expected to drop below 14C. However, winds of up to 16mph are expected to make it feel more like 11C.

Wednesday, September 20

Expected to be the best day for weather in the Capital this coming week, Wednesday will start of cloudy with the temperature at 14C, although the winds from the night before will continue, making it feel like 11C. Sunny intervals are expected until 7pm, when the sun is due to come out, with the top temperature of 15C due between 1pm and 4pm. However, the continued winds of up to 15mph will make it feel much cooler during the day, with the wind set to die down into the evening as the temperature drops to 11C at 10pm, feels like 10C.

Thursday, September 21

After a clear night, Thursday is expected to start sunny, with the temperature at 9C at 7am, rising to 14C by 1pm, when there is a 30 per cent of chance of showers until 4pm. Cloud is then forecast for the evening with the temperature dropping to 11C by 10pm. Winds will be noticeably lighter on Thursday, with a high of 9mph during the day.

Friday, September 22

