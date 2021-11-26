Edinburgh weather: Red weather warning for the Capital as Met Office warn of extreme winds

The Met Office has upgraded the weather warning for the East Coast of Scotland from amber to red.

By Rachel Mackie
Friday, 26th November 2021, 11:43 am

A statement on the Met Office warns: “High winds associated with Storm Arwen will bring damage and travel disruption.”

During the high winds, there are warnings of danger to life due to flying debris.

They added: “Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

“Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.

“Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

“Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes.”

Follow our live blog for weather updates through out the day.

